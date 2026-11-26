The Mark Six jackpot has rolled over to an estimated HK$102 million for Saturday’s draw after no ticket won first prize in the Lucky Tuesday Snowball draw.

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The First Division Prize Fund for the November 28 draw is estimated at HK$102 million, following the rollover of a jackpot worth more than HK$75 million.

Tickets are available through all betting channels, while sales close at 9.15pm on draw day.

The draw is scheduled for 9.30pm on Saturday (Nov 28).