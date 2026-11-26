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No winner for $73m Mark Six jackpot, next draw estimated at $102m
25-11-2026 03:53 HKT
Lui weighs Hong Kong Cup for 'up-and-coming star' Winning Wing
22-11-2026 18:13 HKT
Fans salute 'king of horses' Romantic Warrior at Sha Tin
22-11-2026 16:20 HKT
Jockey Club supports Hong Kong Sports Governance and Integrity Symposium
19-11-2026 17:44 HKT
James McDonald back aboard Providence for Sha Tin debut
16-11-2026 16:16 HKT
Show-jumping champ gives kudos to HK youth riders
13-11-2026 06:00 HKT
Jollibee founder buys Mid-Levels luxury flat for $160.75m
24-11-2026 20:48 HKT