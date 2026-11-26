The Transport Department will begin accepting applications for ride-hailing vehicle driving permits at 10am on Monday (Nov 30), with no cap on the number issued and applications accepted year-round rather than on a first-come, first-served basis.

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Speaking to the press on Thursday, Commissioner for Transport Winnie Tse Wing-yee said applicants must meet requirements similar to those for commercial vehicle drivers. They must be at least 21 years old and have held a full private-car or light-goods-vehicle driving license for at least one year.

Applicants must also have no serious traffic convictions, pass the “Taxi and Ride-hailing Vehicle Combined Written Test” and complete a pre-service course for ride-hailing drivers.

Tse said the department had set up a dedicated application system through a webpage on GovHK. Applicants can log in using iAM Smart, upload their identity card, provide electronic contact details and pay the required fee.

Successful applicants will receive an electronic permit.

Meanwhile, applications for ride-hailing vehicle permits are expected to open early next year. Tse said applicants who have passed the joint written examination or hold a ride-hailing vehicle driving permit by the application deadline will have a greater chance of being selected in the ballot.

Individuals who owned a private car before the first phase of regulations under the ride-hailing regulatory regime took effect will also receive additional ballot chances, she said.

In addition, the department has received eight applications for ride-hailing platform service licences since the application period closed at the end of last month.

Tse said an assessment panel comprising officials from the Transport and Logistics Bureau, the Transport Department and the Digital Policy Office had been formed to review the applications.

The panel will consider applicants’ experience operating legal ride-hailing services overseas, financial capacity, proposed operating models in Hong Kong, regulatory arrangements and plans for matching drivers with vehicles.

Authorities will not cap the number of drivers or vehicles each platform may have, or restrict the number of platforms an eligible driver may join, she said. The government hopes to announce the results as soon as possible so compliant and safe ride-hailing services can begin operating in Hong Kong promptly.

Tse added that officials had been in ongoing discussions with the insurance sector, and that more than 10 insurers were developing dedicated ride-hailing insurance products.