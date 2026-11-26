Law Society of Hong Kong president Roden Tong Man-lung discussed judicial cooperation and international dispute resolution with legal representatives from around the world on the opening day of events marking the start of the Paris legal year.

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The Law Society said the engagements provided opportunities to learn from other jurisdictions and showcase initiatives supporting Hong Kong’s legal profession to the international legal community.

Tong visited the Cour de cassation, France’s highest court for civil and criminal matters, alongside about 60 representatives from Asia, Europe and Africa.

Christophe Soulard, first president of the court, emphasized the importance of international judicial dialogue and mutual learning, saying an independent legal profession was essential to ensuring fair trials and the proper administration of justice.

Delegates were also briefed on the court’s role in determining whether lower courts had correctly applied the law, rather than reexamining the facts of cases.

The Law Society said the visit helped deepen understanding of different legal systems and encouraged discussions on shared principles of justice.

The program also featured a presentation by Francisco Abriani, senior legal counsel at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, on the use of arbitration, conciliation and mediation to resolve investor-state disputes.

Delegates also learned about the work of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and its International Court of Arbitration.

Tong said the discussions offered practical insights for Hong Kong lawyers handling cross-border transactions and disputes.

He later visited the ICC’s global headquarters for a meeting with representatives of its International Court of Arbitration, including Angela Zhang, Tony Ng and Yan Wang.

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The discussions covered international arbitration, case management and cooperation across jurisdictions and legal traditions.

Tong also introduced the Law Society’s new Multi-Purpose Professional Services Centre. ICC representatives welcomed the additional facilities and expressed interest in their potential use for future arbitration hearings in Hong Kong.

The exchanges will continue in Hong Kong next week, when Tong is scheduled to deliver closing remarks at an ICC competition.

The Law Society said the engagements would strengthen ties with international legal bodies, facilitate knowledge-sharing among its members and support Hong Kong’s development as an international legal and dispute resolution center.

