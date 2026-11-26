Lawmakers have called for closer collaboration among industry, academia and research institutions in aerospace technology at the Northern Metropolis University Town, as well as stronger cross-border scientific cooperation, after passing a nonbinding motion on Thursday to capitalize on opportunities arising from the country’s space development.

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The motion, moved by lawmaker Ng Wun-kit, was passed with majority support from lawmakers present in both voting groups.

Ng said Wednesday’s Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceflight mission marked the first “space handshake” between Chinese and foreign astronauts.

Hong Kong’s first astronaut and payload specialist, Lai Ka-ying, is expected to return to Earth next week after spending about six months aboard the Tiangong space station.

Ng urged the government and the community to prepare for her return and arrange visits to schools and community organizations, where she could share her experience in space research, inspire innovation and foster patriotism.

To help the city’s aerospace sector move beyond individual breakthroughs toward sustained growth, Ng called on the government to designate aerospace, aviation technology and aerospace information technology as key areas of development at the Northern Metropolis University Town.

He also proposed coordinated development with distinct areas of focus across the city’s three planned university towns, alongside closer integration of San Tin University Town with San Tin Technopole and Building 1 of the Loop Hong Kong Park.

Such integration, he said, would facilitate the cross-border movement of researchers, data and space science samples between Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Lawmaker Andrew Fan Chun-wah said Hong Kong’s status as an international aviation hub, access to advanced instruments and components, and the Greater Bay Area’s strong manufacturing base gave the city a competitive advantage in the research, development and trade of aviation materials.

He suggested that Hong Kong provide upstream research and development support through collaboration among industry, academia and research institutions to develop specialized materials for mainland aircraft and spacecraft.

Fan also proposed establishing a traceability and certification system covering the entire product life cycle to safeguard the country’s aerospace supply chains.

Acting Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Lillian Cheong Man-lei said Lai’s participation in the Shenzhou-23 mission marked Hong Kong’s transition from a “supporter” to a “participant” in the country’s space program.

She said the government attached great importance to the space economy and had introduced targeted measures in this year’s Policy Address to advance aerospace development in line with national strategies.

Cheong added that the government supported the development of aerospace talent through local universities and research institutions.

Four local universities offer undergraduate programs related to aerospace, while the Hong Kong Polytechnic University offers postgraduate programs. Aerospace-related topics have also been incorporated into primary and secondary school curricula.

She also highlighted the HK$3 billion Frontier Technology Research Support Scheme, launched in September 2025 to promote international research collaboration and attract leading overseas researchers to Hong Kong.