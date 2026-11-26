The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has honored more than 100 top-performing meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) agents for their contributions to attracting business events and visitors to the city.

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Their achievements were recognized at the 2026 Hong Kong Top MICE Agent Awards Ceremony on November 19, highlighting their role in strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a global meetings destination and driving growth in MICE arrivals in 2025.

The ceremony brought together agents from 10 key markets, including mainland China, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Russia.

They were joined by travel trade and media representatives, as well as more than 130 strategic partners from Hong Kong’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

As a highlight of the 2026 Hong Kong MICE Familiarisation Programme, the event provided a platform for industry partners to exchange market insights and explore the city’s latest tourism offerings under the “Only in Hong Kong” brand platform.

HKTB Executive Director Anthony Lau said meetings and incentive travel remained among Hong Kong’s most valuable tourism segments, noting that these visitors tended to spend more, stay longer and make return visits.

“More importantly, they bring together business leaders, top performers and decision-makers, creating valuable business and people-to-people connections,” he added.

MICE arrivals rose 7 percent year on year to more than 2.5 million in 2025, with meetings and incentive travel accounting for more than 60 percent of the total.

Hong Kong welcomed more than 1,600 meetings and incentive travel (M&I) groups during the year, reflecting the joint efforts of the HKTB and its local and international trade partners.

Among the year’s largest incentive events was the Asia Pacific Herbalife Extravaganza, which attracted more than 15,000 visitors to the city.

Recognizing outstanding industry contributions

Awards presented at the ceremony included the 2026 Hong Kong Top MICE Agent Awards and the 2026 Hong Kong MICE Agent Excellence Awards.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Strategic MICE Partners Award recognized five major attraction partners for their contributions to enhancing the visitor experience.

They were Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Ngong Ping 360, Ocean Park Hong Kong, and The Peak Tram and The Peak Tower.

Kampol Kiatbenchaphong, president of Bonus Travel, said the company was honored to receive both the Top MICE Agent Award and the MICE Agent Excellence Award.

Highlighting Hong Kong’s vibrancy, contrasts and world-class experiences, Kiatbenchaphong said the city remained a premier MICE destination, offering fresh opportunities to develop memorable programs for clients.

He expressed confidence in the city’s continued appeal, citing a steady lineup of new attractions, mega events and distinctive local experiences that give event organizers and incentive travelers reasons to return.

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Showcasing experiences unique to Hong Kong

Beyond the awards, the HKTB unveiled the Hong Kong Incentive Playbook, highlighting distinctive local experiences to inspire new incentive travel programs.

The board also hosted the 2026 Hong Kong MICE Industry Networking Exchange, bringing local travel trade partners and visiting agents together for business-matching sessions.

As part of the board’s “Hong Kong Good Take” film tourism campaign, guests enjoyed an a cappella performance paying tribute to the city’s cinematic heritage.

The newly launched Hong Kong Good Take film tourism guide maps more than 100 filming locations featured in 50 movies, offering corporate and incentive travelers an opportunity to explore the city’s distinctive neighborhoods through its cinematic history.

Visiting agents were also introduced to Hong Kong’s latest MICE offerings through a series of firsthand experiences under the familiarization program.

The itinerary featured a site inspection at Kai Tak Sports Park, a Happy Wednesday party at Happy Valley Racecourse, an outdoor tai chi session and a traditional Chinese medicine wellness experience at Lui Seng Chun, a declared monument in Mong Kok.

Agents will also experience Hong Kong WinterFest at Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central.

This year’s festive attractions include a record-high 22-meter outdoor Christmas tree, a new immersive light show projected onto nine iconic buildings around Statue Square Garden, and seasonal decorations across the city.