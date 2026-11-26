One year after the deadly Wang Fuk Court fire, grief lingered in the Tai Po neighborhood on Thursday as residents and visitors gathered to remember those who lost their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Bouquet by bouquet, a makeshift memorial at the Kwong Fuk Sitting-out Area grew throughout the day as mourners paid tribute to the 168 victims of the blaze.

Among the mourners was Polly, a resident of Wang Tao House, who said her emotions were difficult to describe as sadness alone. Knowing that the building would have to be demolished, she said she had little choice but to move on.

“It's impossible to recover, a fact that can't be changed,” she said, looking toward the building.

Memories of the day of the fire remained vivid, she said, recalling the extremely dry weather and strong winds.

“It was like the fire could not be put out for three days.”

While grief was unavoidable, she said, neighbors had found comfort in supporting one another.

“It doesn't matter if outsiders don't understand. As long as we understand, that's enough.”

Four generations of memories

Wong, a resident of Wang Kin House, said she had developed a deep attachment to the estate, where four generations of her family had lived over the decades.

Still struggling to come to terms with the loss of several longtime friends in the tragedy, Wong said she returned to the estate almost every day despite having been relocated.

She recalled a harmonious, close-knit community where residents would gather downstairs to chat and look after children.

Also paying tribute was Ng, a pregnant Tai Po resident who came to mourn friends who had lived at the estate.

She expressed hope that the authorities would provide stable long-term housing arrangements for survivors as they navigate significant changes in their lives.

Students travel from Fanling to pay respects

Two students from Fanling, surnamed Mo and Chan, made a special trip to Tai Po to pay their respects, saying they felt heavy-hearted seeing residents come together in grief.

While Mo expressed disbelief that a single blaze could have claimed more than 100 lives, Chan said visiting the site in person brought home the gravity of the tragedy.

For Mo, the greatest way to honor the victims “is not endless discussion, but keeping it in the hearts of every Hongkonger.”

She wished residents good health and safety and expressed hope that such a tragedy would never happen again.

Au, a resident of Wang Tai House, brought chips, cola and packaged cakes in memory of her neighbors. She regretted never having had the chance to get to know the familiar faces she used to pass before the fire.

Reflecting on the past year, Au described her feelings as “mixed,” having received encouragement and support from charitable organizations and fellow residents amid the tragedy.

“I've really felt that every Hongkonger cares deeply about what happened at Wang Fuk Court,” she said.

Au also expressed hope that she would be given a third opportunity to return to her home and visit the estate again to pay tribute to her neighbors with snacks.

