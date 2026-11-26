Fitness chain 24/7 FITNESS has detected unauthorized access to its membership management system, compromising the personal data of some current and former members.

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In a notice posted on its website, the company said it discovered the breach last Friday (November 20).

The compromised data included contact details and membership photographs, as well as identity document numbers and health declaration information for some members.

However, members’ login passwords and payment information were not affected.

The company said it had addressed identified system vulnerabilities and strengthened security measures to prevent further unauthorized access.

It has engaged an independent cybersecurity firm to investigate the incident and reported the breach to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data and the Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre.

The fitness chain reminded members that it would not request passwords, one-time verification codes or payments via email, text messages, phone calls or instant messaging platforms.

It also urged members to remain vigilant and refrain from making payments through links from unknown sources.