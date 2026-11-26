Hong Kong and Nansha have completed a northbound Direct Cross-boundary Ambulance Transfer drill on Wednesday, moving a step closer to expediting patient care across the Greater Bay Area.

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Building on the 2025 Policy Address to expand cross-boundary ambulance arrangements with Guangdong and Macao authorities, the drill follows Hong Kong's launch of two-way transfers with Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Macao in March.

In collaboration with the Nansha District People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, the drill simulated an ambulance transferring patients from Prince of Wales Hospital to Nansha Division of the First Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University.

A government spokesman said the drill's successful completion laid the groundwork for extending the pilot scheme's two-way transfer arrangement to Nansha, with both sides pledging to speed up Greater Bay Area healthcare integration.

Running smoothly since its November 30, 2024 pilot launch, the scheme had transferred 30 patients between designated hospitals in Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Nansha and Macau and Hong Kong public hospitals as of mid-November.

Separately, three other patients were transferred from Hong Kong public hospitals to designated hospitals in Shenzhen and Zhuhai.

It is understood that the patients concerned need the service because they find it difficult to cross the border on their own and are unsuitable for ambulance transfers at control points after professional assessment.