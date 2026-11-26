The Ombudsman will launch a direct investigation into the Leisure and Cultural Services Department’s management of public study rooms following reports of recurring misuse and improper behavior at libraries and sports centers, as well as shortcomings in its admission system.

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The Office of the Ombudsman said on Thursday that it had received frequent reports of problems at library study rooms, including users occupying seats without using them, creating noise or unpleasant odors, and using the facilities to rest, hold meetings or charge electronic devices.

Users line up outside a study room at an LCSD public library. (photo:GIS)

The office identified similar problems during repeated inspections, noting that such behavior deprived students who genuinely needed a place to study of access to the facilities.

Items stored inside a study room in an LCSD sports center. (photo:GIS)

A user read a newspaper at a study corner in an LCSD sports centre. (photo:GIS)

A preliminary examination of the department’s annual admission system for library study rooms, which operates from March to early May, identified areas for improvement, including application procedures, priority seating arrangements and the use of admission cards.

The office also observed suspected misuse of study rooms at sports centers and raised concerns about the suitability of some facilities.

Ombudsman Jack Chan Jick-chi said library study rooms were particularly important to public examination candidates and students from low-income or disadvantaged backgrounds who lacked a quiet place to study, especially during examination periods.

He noted that inadequate access to such facilities could directly affect students’ academic performance and future prospects.

Chan has therefore decided to launch a direct investigation and make recommendations where necessary.

The investigation will examine the department’s management of study rooms, including enforcement measures against misuse, the operation of the admission system, and the suitability and management of facilities at sports centers.

The department operates 71 public libraries, of which 36 have study rooms for students.

It also provides study rooms at 26 sports centers, with 20 operating during examination periods and the remaining six open year-round.