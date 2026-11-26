More than 10 insurers are ready to provide coverage for Hong Kong’s ride-hailing vehicles as the government prepares to open permit applications early next year, according to the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers.

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The federation said participating insurers would offer coverage for both ride-hailing and personal use of the same vehicle, ensuring continuous protection regardless of the purpose of each trip.

It noted that premiums would vary among insurers depending on risk factors such as vehicle model and age, with third-party insurance premiums for ride-hailing vehicles estimated at between HK$10,000 and HK$13,000.

The federation expects more refined, risk-based pricing as the market matures and ride-hailing platforms make more trip and operational data available.

A list of participating insurers is available on the federation’s website and will be updated regularly.