Night Recap - November 12, 2026

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Govt to gazette bill tightening teacher registration and national security rules

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The Hong Kong government will gazette the Education (Amendment) Bill 2026 on Friday, proposing mandatory practising certificates for all teachers and safeguards to prevent people convicted of national security offenses from teaching.

Kai Tak Hospital site team leader charged over $75,000 bribes from imported workers

A site team leader of an electrical subcontractor on the Kai Tak Hospital construction project has been charged by the anti-graft watchdog with allegedly accepting more than HK$75,000 in bribes from five imported workers in exchange for helping them secure and keep their jobs.

LegCo passes Northern Metropolis Development Bill to streamline procedures

The Legislative Council passed the Northern Metropolis Development Bill, along with government-proposed amendments, at its third reading on Thursday, aiming to streamline development procedures across six key policy areas.

Anthony Kwong admits he should have been braver and called police in Abby Choi murder trial

The former brother-in-law of slain socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung has said he followed his father’s instructions to move a plastic box containing the model’s body after she was attacked in a car by his younger brother, admitting he should have been braver and called the police.

Showers and thunder predicted before cold front sweeps the city

Hong Kong will see a few showers and thunderstorms over the next two days, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures next week as the minimum temperature could dip to 17.5 degrees, the Observatory said.

Business Today

Nvidia board meets to decide CEO Huang's future: Quotes

Nvidia's board is meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to oust CEO Jensen Huang, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the world's dominant supplier of AI processors grapples with reports of two extramarital affairs involving its longtime leader.

HK September exports and imports volume rise 36.1pc and 30.7pc

Hong Kong's exports and imports volume surged 36.1 percent and 30.7 percent year-on-year in September, according to the Census and Statistics Department.

Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse

Investors fear an ouster of CEO Jensen Huang might dampen Nvidia's willingness to bankroll the AI boom, in yet another pressure point on the global markets' most crowded trade.

Only 10pc of Hongkongers ready for wealth transfer despite 85pc intending to pass on wealth: Sun Life Asia

While 85 percent of Hong Kong respondents intend to pass on financial assets or wealth, only 10 percent have fully developed their legacy plans and discussed them with their heirs, exposing the gap between intention and action.

Alphabet's debut Hong Kong, Singapore bond sales draw about US$5 billion in early orders

Google parent Alphabet's first Hong Kong and Singapore dollar bond sales drew combined orders of about US$5 billion (HK$39 billion) early Thursday, including orders from banks arranging the deals, according to deal statistics seen by Reuters.

World/China

Senior US Democratic senators urge administration to preserve Nvidia export records amid China security concerns

Senior US Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons asked the Trump administration to preserve all documents tied to Nvidia's chip exports to China, amid growing scrutiny over CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

Kazakhstan's Air Astana plans further China expansion after Middle East crisis-driven shift

Air Astana has more than doubled flights to China since the Middle East crisis began and plans to double them again within one to two years, the Kazakh airline's CEO said, turning an emergency redeployment into a permanent shift toward Asia.

Chinese AI firms rush to secure Nvidia chip capacity as spy scandal stirs fear of US curbs

Chinese artificial intelligence companies are trying to rent Nvidia-powered computing capacity at data centres outside China, concerned that a scandal involving the US chipmaker's chief executive Jensen Huang could spur Washington to tighten restrictions on their remote use of advanced processors, three people familiar with the matter said.

Diwali celebrations bathe the world in festive light, color

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across the world by Hindus, Sikhs, and others from November 6 to November 10 or 11, depending on the region.

Malaysia weighs law to monitor data centre operations, chips use, trade minister says

Malaysia is considering a law that will allow the government to monitor data centre operations, including their use of high-performance chips, the trade minister said on Thursday.