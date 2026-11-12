logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Nvidia board meets to decide CEO Huang's future: Quotes

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang signs a magazine cover for his fans in Taipei, Taiwan January 17, 2025. REUTERS
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang signs a magazine cover for his fans in Taipei, Taiwan January 17, 2025. REUTERS

Nvidia's board is meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to oust CEO Jensen Huang, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the world's dominant supplier of AI processors grapples with reports of two extramarital affairs involving its longtime leader.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the board meeting.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Nvidia's board is preparing to oust Huang, citing people familiar with the matter.

Here are some reactions to the report:

SHAY BOLOOR, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, FUTURUM EQUITIES

"I think the market needs to separate leadership crisis from Nvidia's actual business because Blackwell demand, the Rubin roadmap, networking expansion and CUDA ecosystem were already firmly established long before this fiasco, so I don't see the next 12 to 18 months of revenue suddenly disappearing if Jensen were to leave.

"My bigger concern is next decade because Jensen isn't simply Nvidia's CEO but he's the person who has consistently identified where computing is going before customers even realize they need those tech and replacing that strategic vision at a company built around 60 direct reports and no obvious second-in-command is an enormous challenge.

"If a transition becomes necessary then Ian Buck is the strongest long-term internal candidate given his role in creating CUDA and leading Nvidia's hyperscale business and Arm CEO Rene Haas is an external candidate worth considering given his seven years at Nvidia."

JUN BEI LIU, LEAD PORTFOLIO MANAGER, TEN CAP

"He's the face of Nvidia and Nvidia has been front and center of the AI build-out.

"And if we look at how many new cloud data center businesses have been sponsored in this circular financing world, it's pretty much all by Nvidia. And so I actually think it has quite a meaningful ramification for what is to come.

"Are they still going to give that much funding? Is neocloud still going to be a focus for them? There's just a lot of uncertainty to come ... not just for Nvidia, it's for the whole AI, the circular financing, the AI build-out, all the businesses that they co-invest and sponsor."

NICK TWIDALE, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, AVAFX GLOBAL

"I think we will see him leave the company and they are probably just going through a negotiation process at the moment while also working a strong PR angle to give investors confidence that Nvidia will remain the market leader moving forward without him — although I suspect some sort of consultant role in the future. I think the initial reaction to his resignation will be a further hit to the share price … although we have it well priced in at the moment.

"The broader AI trade though does seem robust in the current positive environment. So we may see some initial negative reaction before investors look elsewhere in the AI sector for more value."

CHARU CHANANA, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, SAXO

"Looks like investors now need to put a higher probability on the risk of a leadership change at Nvidia. That creates a fresh layer of uncertainty. There’s also uncertainty about what that would mean for Nvidia’s business plans, especially in China, and whether a new leader would carry forward Huang’s broader strategic vision.

"Nvidia’s technology and engineering strengths won’t disappear overnight. But until there’s more clarity on leadership, the investigations and the implications for its China business, investors may be less willing to pay the same premium for its future growth."

JOSH GILBERT, LEAD ANALYST, ETORO

"Because the market has only ever known Nvidia with Huang in charge, working out what it's worth without him won't happen overnight. None of this changes how many chips the big tech names want to buy, but investors want certainty at the top as much as they want growth, and right now Nvidia can only offer one of those. Markets have dealt with CEO scandals before, but never at a company so imperative to the biggest investment theme in the world."

JAKE DOLLARHIDE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, LONGBOW ASSET MANAGEMENT

"It looks bad from every single angle. I believe the board won't oust him until they have an all-star, a known entity in the tech sector, to replace him ... The board's thinking, we have to have a home run at least as far as an interim CEO, if not, the permanent replacement.

"At the end of the day, let's not forget that the Nvidia chip is the centerpiece of the AI story. And so whether Jensen Huang's around or not, it'll continue to be the centerpiece of the AI story globally, but particularly here in the US. So, Nvidia will continue to be the absolute centerpiece of the AI universe as we know it."

CHRIS WESTON, HEAD OF RESEARCH, PEPPERSTONE

"This is the man who's got all the relationships ... to the Chinese, Japanese, Koreans ... one expects they're going to bring someone in who has similar relationships and it's going to be fairly seamless.

"It just means they do have a bit of a PR problem and potentially there could be some constraints from the government level. But the new person coming in isn't going to derail their product suite.

"What you're also seeing is a move higher in the after-hours prices in AMD and Broadcom. So, market share is clearly going to get picked up by those other producers.

"(And) if Trump or even the Democrats ... had Nvidia under the spotlight and wanted to use Nvidia as a political pawn between China and the US, they have absolutely every reason now to go hard on them."

GIL LURIA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, D.A. DAVIDSON & CO

"Mr. Huang being removed immediately could be challenging for Nvidia since it does not have a succession plan in place. Investors would expect the board to live up to their fiduciary responsibility. If Mr. Huang broke the law or violated company policies, the board is likely to act as soon as they have proof."

BRUCE ZARO, MANAGING DIRECTOR, GRANITE WEALTH MANAGEMENT

"Jensen was the one who has led the marvelous rise of Nvidia ... he spearheaded that, but they have 42,000 employees, and I guess the question would be, can someone step up if Jensen has to resign or is forced out? Can someone step up and be the ambassador that he has been with the data centers? I guess that's the question that will be answered in time."

Reuters & staff reporter

NvidiaCEOJensen Huangaffairboard

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at Dreamforce 2026 summit in San Francisco, California, U.S., September 15, 2026. REUTERS
Jensen Huang is hard to replace, but scandal leaves him vulnerable: analyst
FINANCE
1 hour ago
US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a press conference in Washington, D.C., US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Senior US Democratic senators urge administration to preserve Nvidia export records amid China security concerns
WORLD
1 hour ago
Alice Huang.
Alice Huang, Suspected Chinese Spy In Nvidia Scandal, Is Currently Living In Beijing - Bloomberg News
CHINA
1 hour ago
US President Donald Trump stands with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026. REUTERS
Timeline: Trump's ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the spotlight
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Alice Huang.
Alleged Chinese spy in Nvidia scandal is living in Beijing, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly involved in second affair with company executive
WORLD
6 hours ago
CoreWeave logo is seen in this illustration taken July 20, 2026. REUTERS
CoreWeave sparks AI cloud stock rally, lifts Nvidia as results ease bubble fears
FINANCE
16 hours ago
'Sweet smile, not spy material': old friend reveals past of Alice Huang
FINANCE
16 hours ago
A NVIDIA logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
PLA-linked Chinese university bought Nvidia H200 chips despite US blacklist, records show
INNOVATION
23 hours ago
U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) speaks during a television interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo
Senior Republican on US Senate banking panel calls on Nvidia CEO Huang to resign
WORLD
11-11-2026 12:01 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
11-11-2026 06:54 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.