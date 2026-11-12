Govt to gazette bill tightening teacher registration and national security rules

The Hong Kong government will gazette the Education (Amendment) Bill 2026 on Friday, proposing mandatory practising certificates for all teachers and safeguards to prevent people convicted of national security offenses from teaching.

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Under the bill, all teachers, including principals, at publicly funded, private and international schools, as well as kindergartens, would be required to hold a practising certificate in addition to their existing teacher registration. The certificates would be valid for up to three school years.

Applicants would also need to meet continuing professional development requirements to ensure their knowledge and teaching methods remain aligned with changing education policies and the needs of students and society.

An Education Bureau spokesman said the proposed changes would strengthen teacher management, encourage professional development and better meet schools' operational needs, with the ultimate aim of safeguarding students' well-being.

The bill would also introduce a mechanism to prevent individuals convicted of offenses endangering national security from teaching, aimed at protecting students, upholding professional standards and maintaining public confidence in the education sector.

The bureau has consulted the education sector since September 2025 and discussed the proposals with the Legislative Council's Panel on Education in February.

The bill is scheduled for its first and second readings in the Legislative Council on November 25.