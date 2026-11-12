Over 2,600 patients awaiting organ transplants in Hong Kong

A total of 2,631 patients were awaiting organ transplants in Hong Kong as of September, with kidneys accounting for the vast majority of demand, according to the latest figures from the Hospital Authority.

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Among those on the waiting list, 2,463 needed kidney transplants, followed by 76 awaiting heart transplants, 74 liver transplants and 18 lung transplants.

In the first nine months of the year, 71 organ transplants were performed, including 48 kidney, 16 liver, four heart and three lung transplants.

The Hospital Authority said donor lungs are particularly susceptible to infections, making suitable organs extremely scarce and each successful transplant particularly valuable.