logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Over 2,600 patients awaiting organ transplants in Hong Kong

NEWS
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

A total of 2,631 patients were awaiting organ transplants in Hong Kong as of September, with kidneys accounting for the vast majority of demand, according to the latest figures from the Hospital Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Among those on the waiting list, 2,463 needed kidney transplants, followed by 76 awaiting heart transplants, 74 liver transplants and 18 lung transplants.

In the first nine months of the year, 71 organ transplants were performed, including 48 kidney, 16 liver, four heart and three lung transplants.

The Hospital Authority said donor lungs are particularly susceptible to infections, making suitable organs extremely scarce and each successful transplant particularly valuable.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Cosmoprof Asia opens in Hong Kong with 2,806 exhibitors, Italy in spotlight
NEWS
1 hour ago
Govt to gazette bill tightening teacher registration and national security rules
NEWS
1 hour ago
Bigger bets, bigger jackpot: Jockey Club eyes new Mark Six bonus system
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
LegCo passes Northern Metropolis Development Bill to streamline procedures
NEWS
2 hours ago
CUHK chief Dennis Lo urges graduates to cultivate vision, purpose, and passion at 97th Congregation
NEWS
2 hours ago
BIGBANG in Hong Kong: Govt warns fans against illegal cross-border rides
NEWS
2 hours ago
Anthony Kwong (left) Abby Choi (right)
Anthony Kwong admits he should have been braver and called police in Abby Choi murder trial
NEWS
2 hours ago
Police investigate after deceased cat found in plastic bag at Tsz Wan Shan park
NEWS
4 hours ago
Kai Tak Hospital site team leader charged over $75,000 bribes from imported workers
NEWS
4 hours ago
Civil servants' union welcomes government's family care leave proposal
NEWS
6 hours ago
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
22 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
11-11-2026 06:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.