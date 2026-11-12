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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Showers and thunder predicted before cold front sweeps the city

NEWS
48 mins ago
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Hong Kong will see a few showers and thunderstorms over the next two days, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures next week as the minimum temperature could dip to 17.5 degrees, the Observatory said.

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Friday will be generally cloudy, with brief sunny periods during the day. Temperatures will range from 22 to 26 degrees. A few showers are expected later, becoming heavier, with thunderstorms in the evening with east winds reaching force 4, force 5 offshore and occasionally force 6 over high ground.

On Saturday, temperatures will reach a high of 28 degrees. It will be generally cloudy with occasional showers, which will be quite heavy at first, with a few thunderstorms. Showers will ease later, with brief sunny periods ast winds will reach force 3 to 4, force 5 offshore and occasionally force 6 over high ground.

Rainy weather will continue through until next Wednesday. Temperatures will range from 21 to 26 degrees, with generally cloudy skies and a few showers at first.

A cold front is expected to reach the coast of Guangdong around the middle of next week. Under the influence of the northeast monsoon, winds will turn northerly and temperatures will drop significantly in the latter part of the week, the observatory said.

Next Wednesday will bring brief sunny, dry weather before temperatures drop.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature across Hong Kong will fall below 20 degrees, with lows of just 16 or 17 degrees in the New Territories. 

Next Friday, temperatures will range from 18 to 23 degrees, with brief sunny periods, dry weather and cool mornings and the temperature in Ta Kwu Ling will reach only 15 degrees.

Observatory

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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