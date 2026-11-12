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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Two Cathay flights to HK diverted over technical issues

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Two Cathay Pacific flights to Hong Kong — one from London Heathrow and the other from Tokyo Narita — were returned or diverted due to technical issues. 

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The flight from London returned to Heathrow Airport, while the other one from Japan was diverted to Kansai International Airport.

​The affected London flight CX252 departed from Heathrow to Hong Kong on Tuesday. The aircraft landed safely at 2.23pm local time on the same day. Cathay Pacific has arranged transfers for affected passengers to other flights.

As for the affected flight from Japan, CX521 departed from Tokyo Narita to Hong Kong on Wednesday. The aircraft landed safely at Kansai International Airport at 7pm local time the same day. Cathay Pacific has arranged for affected passengers to transfer to another Cathay Pacific flight back to Hong Kong.

Cathay said the engineering team will conduct thorough inspections and necessary maintenance before the aircraft returns to service, and that it made all decisions with customer and crew safety as the top priority. 

​The company apologized for any inconvenience caused.

Cathay Pacific

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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