Cosmoprof Asia opens in Hong Kong with 2,806 exhibitors, Italy in spotlight

Cosmoprof Asia 2026, the Asia-Pacific region’s premier B2B beauty event, opened in Hong Kong on Wednesday, bringing together 2,806 exhibitors from 43 countries and regions, with Italy named the Country of Honour for this year's event.

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Now in its 29th edition, the beauty trade fair features 21 national and group pavilions showcasing beauty products, technologies and industry solutions, with more than 78,000 visitors expected across its two venues.

Participating pavilions include Australia, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States, among others.

Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, South Africa and the United Kingdom are joining with new pavilions this year.

Italy's designation as Country of Honour highlights the country's beauty products, technological innovations and craftsmanship.

Antonio Bruzzone, CEO of BolognaFiere Group, said this year's focus on strengthening ties with the Middle East and Central Asia would further reinforce the event's role in connecting the Asia-Pacific region with other strategic markets.

"As the Asia-Pacific region continues to drive global beauty growth and dynamic consumer shifts, Cosmoprof Asia serves as an essential nexus for international trade and cross-regional collaboration," said Margaret Ma Connolly, president and CEO of Informa Markets Asia.

Cosmoprof Asia runs until Friday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, while the concurrent Cosmopack Asia, which focuses on the beauty supply chain, is being held at AsiaWorld-Expo from November 10 to 12.

The event's buyer program also brings together more than 550 qualified buyers from over 56 countries and regions, with tailored itineraries designed to facilitate business connections.