Kai Tak Hospital site team leader charged over $75,000 bribes from imported workers

A site team leader of an electrical subcontractor on the Kai Tak Hospital construction project has been charged by the anti-graft watchdog with allegedly accepting more than HK$75,000 in bribes from five imported workers in exchange for helping them secure and keep their jobs.

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The Independent Commission Against Corruption filed the charge against Zeng Chusong, 52, site team leader of Billion Best (E&M) Engineering Company Limited, on Wednesday night. He faces 10 counts of agent accepting an advantage, contrary to section 9(1)(a) of the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance.

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited is the project’s main contractor, while Billion Best is its electrical subcontractor. Amid a labor shortage in the construction industry, China State Hong Kong applied for quotas under the Labour Importation Scheme for Construction Sector to bring in workers for its subcontractors. Zeng referred the five electrical workers to work on the project.

The charges allege that Zeng accepted 10 bribes totaling HK$75,100 from the workers between September and November 2026 in return for helping them secure and retain their jobs on the project.

The workers, who received a daily wage of HK$1,300, paid the defendant amounts ranging from HK$9,000 to HK$23,600 out of fear of losing their jobs after the defendant solicited bribes.

The case was brought before Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts for mention on Thursday morning.