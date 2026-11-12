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HONG KONG
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NEWS

HKTDC to expand GoGlobal Connect to Anhui following high-level visit

NEWS
38 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will extend its GoGlobal Connect initiative to Anhui Province to help mainland enterprises expand overseas, following a high-level delegation visit to Hefei led by HKTDC chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang.

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During the visit, Ma and the delegation met with Anhui Acting Governor Wang Dongwei and Hefei Mayor Zhang Quan, and toured leading technology companies, including Huawei's Zunjie Super Factory.

Ma said cooperation between Anhui and Hong Kong has expanded beyond traditional industries into emerging sectors driven by innovation and technology.

He expressed hope that the two sides would combine their strengths to build an interconnected innovation ecosystem, with a focus on new energy vehicles, artificial intelligence and life sciences to create more opportunities for collaboration.

The two sides also agreed to extend the HKTDC's GoGlobal Connect initiative to Anhui, establishing a fast-track service to help local enterprises expand into overseas markets.

Kevin Choi Kit-ming, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, who also joined the delegation, urged Anhui businesses to seize opportunities arising from Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis development and invited them to visit the Hong Kong Park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop.

Choi said Hong Kong, particularly the Loop, could serve as a comprehensive, one-stop platform to help enterprises overcome challenges in overseas expansion, including access to capital, talent and technology, as well as compliance with international regulations.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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