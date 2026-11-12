logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Malaysia weighs law to monitor data centre operations, chips use, trade minister says

WORLD
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A view of Kuala Lumpur's skyline, in Malaysia July 31, 2025. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File photo
A view of Kuala Lumpur's skyline, in Malaysia July 31, 2025. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File photo

 Malaysia is considering a law that will allow the government to monitor data centre operations, including their use of high-performance chips, the trade minister said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

  • The Southeast Asian country is facing renewed scrutiny into whether it is being used by companies to circumvent US restrictions on the use of advanced artificial intelligence chips, following a scandal involving Nvidia Corp chief executive Jensen Huang and his alleged ties to a suspected Chinese spy

  • Malaysia imposed export controls last year on the movement of high-performance AI chips of US origin, following pressure from Washington to stem the flow of such chips to China

  • Malaysia is seeking to capture data on those planning to build data centres in the country, with applicants expected to disclose the facilities' operators and locations, as well as the amount of graphics processing units (GPUs) being brought in, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said in a speech during a ministry event on Thursday

  • At a later press conference, Johari said Malaysia needed to ensure that any chips subject to US restrictions were imported into the country for domestic use, rather than for re-export

  • "If they want to use this country to trade something that is defined as an illegal transaction, we need to make sure that it will not happen in this country," he said

  • Johari said the government had no plans to open investigations into Speedmatrix, a Malaysian unit of Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed, following allegations that it may have been used to channel Nvidia chips to Chinese users

  • "If... they buy the GPUs for their own use in the data centres, then I cannot see what law that we need to use (to investigate them)," he said

  • Megaspeed said in a statement on its website dated Thursday that it took its compliance obligations under US export control laws extremely seriously and was committed to working constructively with the US government

  • "Megaspeed welcomes appropriate government scrutiny and is committed to demonstrating through concrete actions that it operates responsibly, transparently, and in accordance with applicable US laws," its chairman and chief executive James Tan Yong Pong said

Reuters

Malaysialawdata centreoperationschips usetrade minister

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Chairman Zhao Leji speaks at the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 9, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
China passes cross-border corruption law, expanding anti-graft drive
CHINA
06-11-2026 12:30 HKT
A Malaysia Airlines aircraft is towed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Malaysia's implementation of 1pc SAF mandate rescheduled to 2030, says commodities ministry
ESG
05-11-2026 17:21 HKT
A woman stands in front of a Google logo during a media reception at the Google France headquarters ahead of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, France, February 9, 2025. REUTERS
Google to invest US$15 billion in Malaysia in 2027 and 2028
FINANCE
04-11-2026 17:15 HKT
A person walks near the breakwater at Marina East with vessels in the distance shrouded in haze in Singapore, October 17, 2026. REUTERS/Kokkai Ng/File Photo
Singapore to amend haze law to widen investigation powers
WORLD
04-11-2026 16:46 HKT
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim leads his delegation during the Special Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Summit on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, in Cebu, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Rolex Dela Pena/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Malaysia to hold meetings to prepare for rising cyber and geopolitical threats, PM says
WORLD
03-11-2026 13:31 HKT
A screen reads 'AI' in reference to artificial intelligence, in Palo Alto, California, U.S., December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
New York passes law restricting children's use of AI chatbots
WORLD
29-10-2026 14:46 HKT
Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP Members of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department display a computer server equipped with AI chips that was confiscated at Kuala Lumpur airport’s free trade zone, following a press conference in Sepang on October 28, 2026.
Malaysia foils $12 mn AI chip smuggling bid
WORLD
28-10-2026 16:03 HKT
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP Buildings are shrouded in haze caused by fires in Indonesia, in Kuala Lumpur on October 16, 2026.
In Malaysia, frustration grows over Indonesia haze
WORLD
16-10-2026 16:06 HKT
"AI Artificial Intelligence" words, a keyboard and a robotics hand in this illustration taken, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Cost of AI default insurance spikes as data centre confidence wobbles
FINANCE
15-10-2026 14:14 HKT
A Starlink satellite internet system is set up near the frontline town of Bakhmut amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, Donetsk region, Ukraine March 8, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Ukraine says SpaceX limits Starlink operations, disrupting military
WORLD
14-10-2026 20:58 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
23 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
11-11-2026 06:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.