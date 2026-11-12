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NEWS

Anthony Kwong admits he should have been braver and called police in Abby Choi murder trial

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Anthony Kwong (left) Abby Choi (right)
Anthony Kwong (left) Abby Choi (right)

The former brother-in-law of slain socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung has said he followed his father’s instructions to move a plastic box containing the model’s body after she was attacked in a car by his younger brother, admitting he should have been braver and called the police.

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Anthony Kwong Kong-kit continued his fourth day of testimony at the High Court on Thursday, the 36th day of the high-profile trial over the February 2023 murder and dismemberment of the 28-year-old model.

Kwong told the court that after Alex Kwong Kong-chi, his younger brother and Choi’s former husband, attacked her in a white seven-seater vehicle on February 21, 2023, they drove to Tai Mei Tuk Public Car Park to meet their father, Kwong Kau.

When asked in court why he had not called the police, Anthony Kwong said he was overwhelmed and panicked. 

He added that he was also unable to reach his mother to ask her to pick up Choi’s young daughter from school.

Anthony Kwong said he turned around from the driver’s seat and saw Choi lying motionless on the floor of the vehicle, with her hair disheveled and Alex Kwong sitting next to her looking blank. 

Anthony Kwong said his father checked on Choi's condition after they arrived at Tai Mei Tuk Public Car Park, and instructed him to drive to a village house in Lung Mei Tsuen.

Security camera footage shown in court captured the vehicle arriving at the house later that day.

Kwong Kau directed Anthony Kwong to reverse into a parking space, then told him to get out and take a roughly one-meter-long white plastic box from the boot of Kwong Kau’s car which contained a plastic bag. 

Anthony Kwong placed it beside the door of his vehicle before Kwong Kau brought it inside. Anthony Kwong said he saw his father take a thin children’s quilt from the back seat and use it to wrap Choi.

Asked whether he knew what his father intended to do, Anthony Kwong said they had not discussed it. He said he had instinctively guessed that his father wanted to put Choi’s body in the box and take it into the village house to decide what to do next.

Anthony Kwong said he had seen no signs of life from Choi after his brother attacked her, and believed at the time that she was dead. He described his mind as having “frozen” and relied on his father to follow his instructions.

After Kwong Kau wrapped Choi in the quilt and placed her in the box, he instructed Anthony Kwong to help carry it into the house. Once inside, Anthony Kwong said he asked what they should do and whether they should call the police or an ambulance. After thinking for a while, Kwong Kau told his sons to leave, saying he would handle the matter.

Anthony Kwong said he had wanted to leave but first cleaned up his car, which still contained Choi’s jacket, sandals and handbag. Asked again why he had not called the police, he said he did not know how to deal with the situation at the time.

Anthony Kwong also testified that Alex Kwong had no bloodstains on him. He said Alex Kwong might have changed clothes in the village house because he was wet, possibly from crying after the attack.

Anthony Kwong, Alex Kwong, and their father, Kwong Kau, are jointly charged with Choi’s murder.

Both Kwong brothers pleaded guilty before the trial commenced in late September to preventing the lawful burial of a body. Kwong Kau entered a guilty plea to the same charge midway through the proceedings.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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