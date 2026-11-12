Customs seizes $100m in smuggled endangered species hidden in vessel

Hong Kong Customs has seized about HK$100 million worth of suspected smuggled endangered species products from four containers aboard an ocean-going vessel bound for South Korea.

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In a statement on Thursday, Customs said officers inspected the containers on October 24 following intelligence analysis and risk assessment. The shipments had been declared as carrying seafood.

Officers discovered large quantities of suspected endangered species products, including fins and skins from regulated shark species, crocodile skins, sea dragons, mobula ray gill plates and sea cucumbers.

Investigations are ongoing, and Customs has not ruled out making arrests.

The department said it would continue to step up enforcement against maritime smuggling through intelligence-led operations and targeted inspections.

Under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance, anyone who imports, exports or possesses endangered species specimens in violation of the law faces a maximum fine of HK$10 million and up to 10 years in prison upon conviction.