Morning Recap - November 12, 2026

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Nvidia is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang, WSJ reports

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Nvidia's NVDA.O board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Photo: Reuters

Jensen Huang reportedly involved in second affair with company executive

Embattled Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was allegedly involved in a second extramarital affair, this time with an Nvidia executive, according to reports.

Man arrested for slapping Tsim Sha Tsui taxi driver

Police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man surnamed Leung in Wong Tai Sin on suspicion of common assault after he allegedly slapped a 32-year-old taxi driver in Tsim Sha Tsui early on Tuesday.

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(Video) Dashcam shows BMW carrying drugs driving against traffic in Wong Tai Sin, narrowly missing taxi

Police stopped a white BMW in Wong Tai Sin on Wednesday, but the driver refused to cooperate and sped off, later abandoning the car with about 90 etomidate capsules inside.

Woman dies after collapsing at Happy Valley flat

A 47-year-old woman died after collapsing at her flat in Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

6 schoolgirls filmed vaping in Tsuen Wan school toilet cubicle; school and Education Bureau follow up

A video circulating on Threads on Tuesday shows six schoolgirls in uniform squeezed into a single toilet cubicle, with one apparently vaping an e-cigarette.

World/China

Pro-Palestinian protesters pelt objects at Biden outside Trinity College Dublin; 3 arrested

Pro-Palestinian protesters threw objects, including what appeared to be milk, at former US President Joe Biden outside Trinity College Dublin on Tuesday, prompting Irish police to arrest three men.

Photo: Reuters

Spanish watchdog opens TikTok probe but denies government demand to block app

Spain's data protection watchdog AEPD said on Wednesday that it had launched a probe into the alleged proliferation of child sexual abuse material on social media platform TikTok brought to light in an investigation by a local news website.

Russia says it arrests two suspected Polish spies in Kaliningrad, Interfax reports

Russia's Federal Security Service said on Wednesday it had arrested two people it described as agents of the Polish secret services for gathering information on military facilities in Russia's western Kaliningrad region, Interfax reported.

Millions of Spaniards stage first general strike in 14 years as anger rages over housing

Four million Spanish workers took part in a general strike on Wednesday, unions said, enduring stormy weather to set up picket lines in a protest against the country's housing affordability crisis less than three weeks before a snap general election.

Photo: Reuters

Canadian PM Carney embarks on global summit tour to strengthen ties with Europe and Asia

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel about 36,000 kilometres over the next 10 days for a series of European and Asian summits, crossing two oceans to avoid Russian airspace.

Photo: Reuters

Hoax bomb alerts sent to schools in Italy, UK and Ireland in latest disruption

Schools across Italy were evacuated on Wednesday after around 6,300 of them received bomb warnings, the latest in a series of threats and cyberattacks around Europe against supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic and broadcasters.

Photo: Reuters

Russian ambassador to the US dies: foreign ministry

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died "suddenly" at the age of 66 after just one and a half years in the job, Moscow's foreign ministry announced Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters

US Treasury chief Bessent moved to military base after Iranian threats, sources say

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has recently moved from his Washington, DC residence to a US military base after Iranian threats against his life, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

File Photo/Reuters

S Korea to allow personal use prescription drugs from overseas, including weight-loss injections

South Korea is set to allow the personal importation of prescription drugs from overseas, including weight-loss injections, under a new policy aimed at easing access to medicines that are difficult to obtain domestically.

UK children's author Walliams named as subject of sexual allegations by media

Two media groups named British comedian and bestselling children's author David Walliams on Tuesday as the high-profile figure who had tried to prevent allegations of sexual misconduct being published by saying he would take his own life if they were revealed.

China's foreign minister holds call with US Rubio, China's state media reports

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a "positive and constructive" call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, state news agency Xinhua reported, with Beijing expressing willingness to strengthen communication and cooperation with Washington.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Stocks climb as CoreWeave results ease AI spending concerns

US stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each rallying more than 1% as earnings from neocloud firm CoreWeave cooled investor concerns about the durability of the AI trade, while Nvidia stabilized after two straight sessions of sharp declines.

Editorial

The descending Silicon Curtain: Nvidia's crisis, the Shenzhen summit, and Washington's tech Cold War

The espionage allegations against Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang raise uncomfortable questions about their timing.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

The earth and sky: justice, morality in Ancient Egypt, Mesopotamia | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

Since the dawn of time, humanity has yearned for peace, order, and a system to safeguard its existence.