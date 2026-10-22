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NEWS

(Video) Dashcam shows BMW carrying drugs driving against traffic in Wong Tai Sin, narrowly missing taxi

NEWS
16 mins ago
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Police stopped a white BMW in Wong Tai Sin on Wednesday, but the driver refused to cooperate and sped off, later abandoning the car with about 90 etomidate capsules inside.

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The incident began around noon when the BMW failed to stop at a zebra crossing near Fu Keung Street in Wang Tau Hom Estate, nearly hitting pedestrians. Kowloon East traffic officers followed and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the BMW accelerated and fled.

Dashcam footage circulating online showed the BMW overtaking on the wrong side of Fu Keung Street, then turning right into Fu Mei Street, where a red taxi was approaching a box junction. The taxi driver braked in time, and the BMW sped on without stopping.

Police later found the abandoned BMW near Fung Tak Road and Sheung Fung Street, with the driver gone. A sniffer dog was called in and about 90 etomidate capsules were seized.

Sources said police contacted the registered owner, who claimed to be overseas and said he had not lent the car to anyone.

BMW drugs Wong Tai Sin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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