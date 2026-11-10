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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Russia says it arrests two suspected Polish spies in Kaliningrad, Interfax reports

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russia's Federal Security Service said on Wednesday it had arrested two people it described as agents of the Polish secret services for gathering information on military facilities in Russia's western Kaliningrad region, Interfax reported.

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Interfax also cited the FSB as saying it had warned seven Polish citizens and three Russian nationals over what it said were their contacts with the Polish security services.

A spokesperson for the Polish minister in charge of special services said he would not comment on statements posted online by Russian intelligence services.

"On National Independence Day, I view them, in particular, as yet another provocation and an act of disinformation," Jacek Dobrzynski wrote on X. Poland celebrates its Independence Day on Wednesday.

The Kaliningrad region is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea that borders Poland and Lithuania. It has occasionally been a flashpoint between Russia and the European Union and NATO.

Reuters

Russiaspy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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