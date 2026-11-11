Former UNESCO chief and local leaders inspire next generation at youth development Forum in Kwai Tsing

Hundreds of students and educators gathered at SKH Lam Woo Memorial Secondary School on Wednesday for the "Forum on District Youth Development and International Engagement (Kwai Tsing Session)." The event was headlined by former UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova, who delivered the keynote address. Government officials, academic leaders, and specialists from education, youth affairs, technology, and sports joined the forum, engaging nearly 400 students, principals, and teachers from 10 secondary schools spanning the Tsuen Wan, Kwai Tsing, and Tsing Yi districts.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to organizers, the forum aimed to inspire local youth to remain grounded in their communities while making the most of Hong Kong’s unique advantages. Discussions focused on how young people can bridge local roots with global opportunities, align with Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan, and prepare themselves to contribute to both national development and the international market.

Irina Bokova (center), Edric Leung (2nd right) and other guests at the forum

Speaking at the event, Kwai Tsing district officer Edric Leung Sing-lung highlighted the government’s commitment to youth development. He said the administration is focused on fostering a new generation with a strong national identity, cultural confidence, and a global perspective. He emphasized that providing opportunities and platforms for participation at the district level is key to helping young people step onto the international stage.

Leung also invoked the legacy of Sun Yat-sen, urging youth to draw inspiration from his calls to "revive China" and "ally ourselves in a common struggle with those peoples of the world who treat us on the basis of equality."

During the first part of the forum, Bokova’s keynote speech — titled "Asian-African-European Dialogue on Shared Future Development" — explored opportunities for cross-regional cooperation in an increasingly globalized world.

The forum concluded with a roundtable on international opportunities for youth. Former Secretary for Education Eddie Ng Hak-kim discussed how education policy and talent development can help young people prepare for global challenges.