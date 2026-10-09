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WORLD

Spanish watchdog opens TikTok probe but denies government demand to block app

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Spain's data protection watchdog AEPD said on Wednesday that it had launched a probe into the alleged proliferation of child sexual abuse material on social media platform TikTok brought to light in an investigation by a local news website.

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However, the AEPD rejected the government's demand to temporarily block the app in the country, opting instead for measures targeting specific content.

The Spanish probe comes as big tech companies face growing scrutiny across Europe over harmful and illegal online content affecting minors.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Separately, Spain's attorney general ordered the cybercrimes prosecutor to investigate "any potential crimes related to the production and dissemination of child sexual abuse material and the corruption of minors that may have been committed" on TikTok.

The government's demand to suspend access to the platform followed investigative reporting by Spanish online outlet Maldita.es, which documented 1,183 explicit posts.

The AEPD said it would ask Maldita.es for the links identified in its exposé and request that TikTok provide information on measures taken to remove the reported content.

After examining the information, the agency said it would take "concrete, proportionate and appropriate" measures such as blocking access to links and specific content involving unlawful treatment of minors' data.

The AEPD said the lead privacy regulator for TikTok in Europe was Ireland's Data Protection Commission, which limited the Spanish watchdog's powers.

It said, however, that it would share information with Irish authorities, other European regulators and the European Commission.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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