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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Russian ambassador to the US dies: foreign ministry

WORLD
46 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died "suddenly" at the age of 66 after just one and a half years in the job, Moscow's foreign ministry announced Wednesday.

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The ministry called Darchiev an "outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader and a kind colleague". He was appointed in March 2025.

Moscow did not give more details on the death.

Darchiev previously served as Russia's ambassador to Canada between 2014 and 2021.

He was appointed to the US role last year, shortly after President Donald Trump returned to power, and several years into Moscow's Ukraine offensive that has pitted Russia against the West.

Darchiev was a specialist in Russia-US relations and was the director of the foreign ministry's North America department between 2021-2024.

In 2022, when Russia attacked Ukraine, Darchiev called the move a "necessary measure".

AFP

Russia's ambassadorAlexander Darchiev

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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