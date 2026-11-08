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NEWS

Man arrested for slapping Tsim Sha Tsui taxi driver

NEWS
11 mins ago
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Threads：mtsoul___
Threads：mtsoul___

A 29-year-old man, surnamed Leung, was arrested in Wong Tai Sin on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of common assault after allegedly slapping a taxi driver in Tsim Sha Tsui.

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Police received a report from the 32-year-old taxi driver at about 2am on Tuesday, saying he had picked up a male passenger near 118-130 Nathan Road and got into an argument over the passenger's attitude before being attacked. The case was initially handled by the Yau Tsim anti-triad unit.

The driver was not injured and went to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital for treatment after the incident.

+2

Dashcam footage posted by the driver on Threads showed the taxi stopping near Hillwood Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, where several people in dark clothing were hailing a ride. When the taxi stopped, one man apparently tried to force open the automatic door. The driver told him not to pull so hard.

The man became agitated, swore at the driver, walked around to the front and pulled open the driver's door before slapping him. The man's companion shouted "What's going on?" and a male friend pulled him away, telling the driver, "Sorry, brother."

assault taxi driver Tsim Sha Tsui

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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