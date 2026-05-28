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WORLD

Pro-Palestinian protesters pelt objects at Biden outside Trinity College Dublin; 3 arrested

WORLD
38 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pro-Palestinian protesters threw objects, including what appeared to be milk, at former US President Joe Biden outside Trinity College Dublin on Tuesday, prompting Irish police to arrest three men.

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Videos showed protesters, some waving Palestinian flags, chanting "Blood on your hands" and scuffling with Garda officers as Biden left the college with his wife, former first lady Jill Biden. They had been attending a ceremony where their son Hunter Biden was awarded the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse by the College Historical Society, also known as the Hist .

Biden was shielded from the projectiles by black umbrellas held by members of his entourage . White liquid, believed to be milk, was seen flying toward the group .

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A Trinity College spokesperson said a protest took place in the college's Front Square and "escalated while the Bidens were leaving," adding that the family left without incident and the protest dispersed soon after .

Irish police said three adult men were arrested in connection with a public order incident. One man in his 50s has been charged and is due to appear in court, while the other two were released without charge .

During his acceptance speech, Hunter Biden discussed his addictions and family life, saying: "We are living in an age of bullies," adding that he had learned this from "my own scars" .

Ireland has long had a historical solidarity with the Palestinian cause, with pro-Palestinian flags, murals and graffiti common around the country .

The Bidens, who have Irish heritage, also met Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who said they reflected on Biden's "strong Irish roots" and his "lifelong support for Ireland" .

Joe Biden pro-Palestinian protest Trinity College Dublin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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