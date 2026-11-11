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HONG KONG
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NEWS

HK police chief hosts Belgian counterparts at Happy Valley Racecourse

NEWS
3 hours ago
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Hong Kong Police Commissioner Joe Chow Yat-ming hosted a delegation of Belgian police representatives at Happy Valley Racecourse on Wednesday evening, continuing police-to-police exchanges between Hong Kong and Belgium.

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The visit followed Chow’s trip to Belgium in late June, when he led a delegation to visit several units of the Antwerp Police. 

The exchanges aim to strengthen cooperation in police operations and promote the sharing of knowledge on the use of technology in law enforcement.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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