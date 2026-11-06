Morning Recap - November 6, 2026

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5-month-old baby found unconscious in Yuen Long home, Indonesian helper arrested

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A five-month-old baby girl was found unconscious on a bed by her mother at a home in Ha San Wai Tsuen, San Tin, Yuen Long, on Thursday evening, and a 43-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was arrested for allegedly leaving the child home alone.

Sha Tin roadworks death: contractor ordered to investigate as Labour Department halts all works on carriageway

The Civil Engineering and Development Department has ordered its contractor to investigate the death of a 61-year-old female worker struck by a truck at the Sha Tin Trunk Road T4 project site on Thursday, while the Labour Department has issued a suspension notice stopping all carriageway works at the site.

Police to add AI facial recognition to Smart View CCTV system this month, targeting 60,000 cameras by 2028

The Hong Kong Police will introduce AI facial recognition to its Smart View CCTV system this month, aiming to detect crime and find missing people, especially high-risk missing elderly with dementia, more accurately and quickly.

Smart View helps solve 2,192 crimes and find missing dementia patient in 20 minutes

The Smart View CCTV scheme has helped police solve 2,192 criminal cases and arrest 2,831 people as of October 31, involving serious offences including murder, arson, burglary and robbery, police said.

(Video) Lorry drops large box on Fanling Highway, triggering three-vehicle crash

Two dashcam videos circulating online on Thursday show a lorry travelling along Fanling Highway towards Yuen Long dropping a large cardboard box onto the fast lane, apparently because its load was not secured.

Mark Six $108m draw results: 2.5 first-prize units shared by four tickets

The Mark Six draw with an estimated first prize of HK$108 million was held on Thursday night, with the winning numbers 11, 20, 28, 29, 42, 47 and special number 46.

HKSAR Govt strongly condemns US Consulate spokesman's remarks on Joshua Wong case

The HKSAR Government on Thursday strongly condemned and opposed remarks by the spokesman of the US Consulate General in Hong Kong concerning the sentencing of Joshua Wong for conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign countries or external elements to endanger national security.

National Security Department arrests man over importing seditious books for local bookstores

The National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force arrested a 34-year-old local man in Mong Kok on Thursday morning on suspicion of contravening Section 24 of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, importing a publication with a seditious intention.

World/China

Melania Trump urges 'humanity over war' with Ukraine, Russia officials

US first lady Melania Trump brought Russian and Ukrainian officials together at the White House on Thursday and urged both sides to choose "humanity over war" ahead of talks next week in Abu Dhabi.

Photo: Reuters

Democrat calls for AI development pause and superintelligence ban

US Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari has called for a pause on advanced AI development, tighter industry regulation and a ban on artificial superintelligence, urging Democrats to make the measures a priority from day one.

Photo: Reuters

Largely peaceful marches take place across France as workers stage strike

Nationwide demonstrations unfolded largely peacefully, despite some clashes with police in Paris and Lyon, on Thursday during a one-day strike by some public sector workers in a renewed challenge to President Emmanuel Macron.

Photo: Reuters

Paraguay President Peña resigns under mounting pressure from bank collapse

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña resigned on Thursday following the collapse of a prominent digital lender to which he had former business links, putting him under intense pressure as nearly half the population was left without access to their bank accounts.

4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Xinjiang's Hotan prefecture

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Hotan prefecture in Xinjiang at 0.56am on Friday, with a depth of 60km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

New wave of bomb hoaxes hits 27 passenger flights across Europe

Hoax bomb threats hit at least 27 affected flights around Europe on Thursday from Ireland to Bulgaria, the second wave this week, forcing some to make unplanned landings and prompting fighter jets to escort or intercept others.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Nasdaq set for biggest daily drop in 19 months on fears of AI regulations

The Nasdaq Composite tumbled on Thursday, on track for its deepest one-day drop in 19 months and set to confirm it was in a correction, as chipmakers sank on fears of tougher AI regulation after Democrats won control of the US Congress.

SpaceX, Tesla extend losses as midterm results cloud data center, merger outlook

Shares of Elon Musk's companies SpaceX and Tesla slumped on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as investors worried that Democratic wins in the US midterm elections could slow data center build-outs.

Editorial

Tech backlash and diplomacy: how the US midterms could help reshape global AI governance

The recent US midterm elections have delivered a sharp rebuke to unchecked technological expansion, demonstrating the profound political potency of grassroots opposition.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

AI mediator: Is the 'human touch' still the soul of dispute resolution? | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan

In 2019, a three-month-long legal dispute in the UK involving £2,000 (HK$21,200) was handed over to 'Smartsettle ONE,' an AI-driven system. By using algorithms to help both parties adjust their bidding expectations, the AI system facilitated a settlement in less than an hour, marking the world's first-ever court case resolved by a robot mediator.