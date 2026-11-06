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NEWS

Around the Island Race returns Saturday with 1,500 sailors and Asian Games medallists

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Sun Hung Kai & Co Around the Island Race, organized by the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, is set to return to Victoria Harbor tomorrow, bringing together about 1,500 sailors from over 200 teams.

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The traditional event, which has a history spanning more than 160 years, features a 45-kilometer circumnavigation of Hong Kong Island. It uses a staggered pursuit format, with fleets starting in batches according to their ratings. Commissioner for Sports Polly Chong Man-ting will officiate the starting ceremony.

Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club commodore David Norton
Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club commodore David Norton

Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club commodore David Norton said this year’s line-up features top athletes, with the event following the Hong Kong sailing and windsurfing teams’ success at the Asian Games, where they won four gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Among the competitors are sailing gold medalists Ethan Kiu and Louis Polson in the 29er class; silver medalists Tiffany Mak Hiu-tung and Emily Polson in the 49erFX; silver medalist Nicholas Halliday in the big-boat division; and 49er bronze medalists Akira Luke Sakai and Russell Williams Aylsworth. Sailor Peter Jessop will also compete.

In windsurfing, silver medalist Ma Kwan-ching will be joined by Cheng Ching-yin, Au Ling-yeung, Asgar Kikabhoy, So Long-yin, Curtis Ho Chun-kiu and Yuen Ching-suet. Kikabhoy won the windsurfing category last year.

From left: Au Ling-yeung, Cheng Ching-yin, Ma Kwan-ching and Asgar Kikabhoy.
From left: Au Ling-yeung, Cheng Ching-yin, Ma Kwan-ching and Asgar Kikabhoy.
Nicholas Halliday
Nicholas Halliday

Norton said the participation of elite athletes will be prominent in nurturing young local talent. He said 15-year-olds Kiu and Louis Polson could serve as role models for their peers.

He noted that having these young people taking part in the event gives some excitement to some of the other kids who are starting to sail.

Norton also highlighted the variety of scenery along the course. Sailors will pass the skyscrapers of Victoria Harbor before heading along Hong Kong Island’s southern coast, with its rock formations, clear waters and rolling swells, and then loop past Stanley on their way to the finish.

Windsurfing made its long-awaited return to the event last year after a 22-year hiatus, though frustratingly calm conditions forced about half the fleet to retire.

With forecasts predicting winds of up to 20 knots – or about 37 kilometers per hour – tomorrow, Norton said conditions could be favorable for several class records to be broken.

International competitors from Perth, Europe and the United States are also expected to add to the competition.

Royal Hong Kong Yacht ClubAround the Island Race

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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