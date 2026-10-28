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NEWS

5-month-old baby found unconscious in Yuen Long home, Indonesian helper arrested

NEWS
22 mins ago
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A five-month-old baby girl was found unconscious on a bed by her mother at a home in Ha San Wai Tsuen, San Tin, Yuen Long, on Thursday evening, and a 43-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was arrested for allegedly leaving the child home alone.

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Paramedics arrived around 7pm and took the baby to Pok Oi Hospital before transferring her to Tuen Mun Hospital.

Police arrested the helper on suspicion of child abuse or neglect. She is being detained, and the Yuen Long police district crime investigation team is following up. The exact circumstances and cause are still under investigation.

baby domestic helper Yuen Long

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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