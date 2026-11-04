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NEWS

Cyclist spotted on Tai Po Sports Ground running track

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(Online picture)
(Online picture)

A man has sparked widespread online discussion after being filmed cycling on the running track at Tai Po Sports Ground, casually racing alongside joggers at night.

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Viral footage shows the cyclist riding around the track with one hand and leaving his kickstand down, effortlessly overtaking runners and passing closely by them.

Witnesses noted that the man completed a lap before making a U-turn near the 100-meter finish line and riding off toward the staff room area.

Netizens strongly criticized the venue's management, questioning whether staff were negligent in failing to stop him.

While some online users mocked the incident by suggesting he was a retired Hong Kong cycling team member or delivering takeout, others raised safety concerns, noting that young children using scooters had previously been scolded by staff at the same location.

Tai Po Sports GroundCyclist

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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