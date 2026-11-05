Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge

Former Demosisto secretary-general Joshua Wong Chi-fung was sentenced to 10 years in prison at the High Court today after pleading guilty to conspiracy to collude with foreign forces.

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Foreign consuls attended the hearing, while a large crowd of media representatives waited outside the court premises, and dozens of police officers stood guard.

Wong, who is already serving a prison sentence for subversion over the primary election case, was charged alongside his former party colleague Nathan Law Kwun-chung and others.

They were accused of conspiring to request foreign sanctions against the Beijing and Hong Kong governments after the National Security Law took effect in 2020.

Prosecutors stated that following the law's enactment, Wong and Law maintained a division of labor, with Law conducting advocacy abroad while Wong amplified the international front locally through social media posts and foreign media commentaries to urge foreign sanctions and hostile actions.

Wong was arrested in prison in June last year and entered a guilty plea during his High Court arraignment in September this year.