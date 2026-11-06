logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Sha Tin roadworks death: contractor ordered to investigate as Labour Department halts all works on carriageway

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Civil Engineering and Development Department has ordered its contractor to investigate the death of a 61-year-old female worker struck by a truck at the Sha Tin Trunk Road T4 project site on Thursday, while the Labour Department has issued a suspension notice stopping all carriageway works at the site.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The woman was using a water hose to clean the wheels of a dump truck leaving the site on Sha Tin Road near Pok Hong Estate at around 11am when another grab truck entered and struck her with its front left side before running over her with its rear left wheel. She suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Civil Engineering and Development Department said it was deeply saddened by the death of the contractor's employee and offered deep condolences to the family. It said staff attended the site to understand the situation and required the project team to follow up seriously, comprehensively review safety procedures and measures, and provide appropriate assistance to the family. Works at the site have been suspended, and the department has ordered the contractor to investigate the incident while it assists the relevant departments in investigating the cause.

The Labour Department said it immediately sent officers to the scene after learning of the accident and has issued a suspension notice to the contractor, stopping all works on the carriageway at the site until it is satisfied that the contractor has taken appropriate measures to eliminate the hazards.

The department said it is investigating at full speed to determine the cause, identify the legal liability of those responsible and propose improvements, and will take action in accordance with the law if violations are found. It reminded employers to take adequate precautions to prevent workers from being struck by vehicles, including erecting suitable barriers to separate workers from vehicle routes, ensuring workers keep a safe distance from vehicles if barriers are not feasible, and providing reflective clothing and ensuring it is worn correctly.

The 45-year-old male truck driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death and is being detained. The New Territories South traffic special investigation team is following up, and police appealed to anyone who witnessed the accident or has information to call 3661 1346.

Sha Tin roadworks worker death Labour Department

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Worker seen smoking on scaffolding as site smoking ban takes effect, sparks online criticism
NEWS
05-08-2026 04:06 HKT
Nasdaq set for biggest daily drop in 19 months on fears of AI regulations
NEWS
1 hour ago
Smart View helps solve 2,192 crimes and find missing dementia patient in 20 minutes
NEWS
2 hours ago
Police to add AI facial recognition to Smart View CCTV system this month, targeting 60,000 cameras by 2028
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
(Video) Lorry drops large box on Fanling Highway, triggering three-vehicle crash
NEWS
4 hours ago
5-month-old baby found unconscious in Yuen Long home, Indonesian helper arrested
NEWS
5 hours ago
Mark Six $108m draw results: 2.5 first-prize units shared by four tickets
NEWS
5 hours ago
HKSAR Govt strongly condemns US Consulate spokesman's remarks on Joshua Wong case
NEWS
5 hours ago
National Security Department arrests man over importing seditious books for local bookstores
NEWS
5 hours ago
John Lee and Frederick Ma interacted with exhibitors when visiting the Hong Kong food pavilion.
Over 70 HK enterprises showcase at CIIE as HKTDC pledges to strengthen super-connector role
NEWS
5 hours ago
Joshua Wong was taken to the High Court by a prison van this morning for sentencing.
Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge
NEWS
18 hours ago
Leung Lai-ha
Elderly woman jailed for slapping 5-year-old in APM fight
NEWS
12 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
05-11-2026 05:17 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.