Sha Tin roadworks death: contractor ordered to investigate as Labour Department halts all works on carriageway

The Civil Engineering and Development Department has ordered its contractor to investigate the death of a 61-year-old female worker struck by a truck at the Sha Tin Trunk Road T4 project site on Thursday, while the Labour Department has issued a suspension notice stopping all carriageway works at the site.

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The woman was using a water hose to clean the wheels of a dump truck leaving the site on Sha Tin Road near Pok Hong Estate at around 11am when another grab truck entered and struck her with its front left side before running over her with its rear left wheel. She suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Civil Engineering and Development Department said it was deeply saddened by the death of the contractor's employee and offered deep condolences to the family. It said staff attended the site to understand the situation and required the project team to follow up seriously, comprehensively review safety procedures and measures, and provide appropriate assistance to the family. Works at the site have been suspended, and the department has ordered the contractor to investigate the incident while it assists the relevant departments in investigating the cause.

The Labour Department said it immediately sent officers to the scene after learning of the accident and has issued a suspension notice to the contractor, stopping all works on the carriageway at the site until it is satisfied that the contractor has taken appropriate measures to eliminate the hazards.

The department said it is investigating at full speed to determine the cause, identify the legal liability of those responsible and propose improvements, and will take action in accordance with the law if violations are found. It reminded employers to take adequate precautions to prevent workers from being struck by vehicles, including erecting suitable barriers to separate workers from vehicle routes, ensuring workers keep a safe distance from vehicles if barriers are not feasible, and providing reflective clothing and ensuring it is worn correctly.

The 45-year-old male truck driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death and is being detained. The New Territories South traffic special investigation team is following up, and police appealed to anyone who witnessed the accident or has information to call 3661 1346.