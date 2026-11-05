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NEWS

National Security Department arrests man over importing seditious books for local bookstores

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force arrested a 34-year-old local man in Mong Kok on Thursday morning on suspicion of contravening Section 24 of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, importing a publication with a seditious intention.

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Police said the arrested man, a director of a local company, was suspected of importing seditious books into local bookstores in October with intent to bring hatred, contempt or disaffection against the central government and the Hong Kong SAR.

Under court warrants, officers searched his residence and company, seizing digital devices used to purchase the seditious books, documents and other seditious books. He is being detained for investigation.

Police condemned the acts and stressed that importing publications with a seditious intention is a serious offence carrying seven years' imprisonment on conviction.

Sources said the man is a member of "Waiting Bird," a support platform for prisoners, and is being held at Mong Kok Police Station. Staff at its Prince Edward store said on Thursday afternoon that police had not attended to investigate, and referred reporters to the founder.

national security seditious books arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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