Mark Six $108m draw results: 2.5 first-prize units shared by four tickets

The Mark Six draw with an estimated first prize of HK$108 million was held on Thursday night, with the winning numbers 11, 20, 28, 29, 42, 47 and special number 46.

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The Jockey Club said the first prize was won by 2.5 units, shared by four tickets — one HK$10 entry and three HK$5 entries (half units) — with each unit winning about HK$42.96 million. The second prize was won by 6.5 units, each receiving about HK$1.38 million, while the third prize was won by 407 units, each receiving HK$58,920.

The jackpot rolled over after no first-prize winner in the Halloween Snowball draw, leaving about HK$80.43 million to be carried into Thursday's draw.