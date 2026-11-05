logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Elderly woman jailed for slapping 5-year-old in APM fight

NEWS
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Leung Lai-ha
Leung Lai-ha

A 68-year-old woman was sentenced to 20 days in prison on Thursday after slapping a 5-year-old girl during a fight at the APM shopping mall in Kwun Tong.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The case involved three defendants — Leung Lai-ha, 68, her 34-year-old daughter Ng Ka-wun, and mainland tourist Xu Yang, 34.

Ng Ka-wun
Ng Ka-wun

The three were charged with fighting in a public place after a dispute over a basketball in the mall’s atrium on August 26. Leung also faced a common assault charge for allegedly hitting Xu’s daughter, leaving the child’s face red and swollen.

The incident began when Leung’s grandson and Xu’s daughter argued over a basketball. The three adults did not know one another.

Leung pleaded guilty to both charges. She was sentenced to 20 days in jail and fined HK$3,000.

Acting Principal Magistrate Li Chi-ho said anger should not be taken out on children and that a prison sentence was unavoidable.

Ng and Xu, both mothers of the children involved, were each ordered to enter into a HK$1,000 recognizance to keep the peace for 12 months. The charge of fighting in a public place against each woman was withdrawn.

Xu had initially pleaded guilty to the fighting charge. But after hearing the facts of the case, she said she disagreed with some of them, claiming her daughter had not hit Leung’s grandson. 

Xu acknowledged hitting Leung, saying she “had held back for a long time.” She then asked to be bound over to keep the peace, and the request was granted.

Xu Yang, right
Xu Yang, right
apm

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ng Ka-wun (left) and Leung Lai-ha
Three women in court over Kwun Tong mall fight involving slapped girl
NEWS
03-09-2026 11:55 HKT
(Online photo)
Kwun Tong mall playground squabbles land three women in custody
NEWS
27-08-2026 13:59 HKT
(File photo)
English competency among P3 and S3 pupils rises in latest TSA, EDB says
NEWS
31 mins ago
Guests tour the HKFYG Jockey Club Organic Farm.
Upgraded HKFYG Jockey Club Organic Farm to promote sustainable lifestyles among young people through smart agriculture
Senior forensic pathologist Kwok Ka-ki (right) said Abby Choi likely suffered a blow to the head before death.
Blood on skull in soup pot shows Abby Choi was struck before death, court hears
NEWS
2 hours ago
National Security police welcome Joshua Wong’s 10-year sentence
NEWS
3 hours ago
CHP infection control head warned for failing to report dangerous-driving conviction
NEWS
3 hours ago
LegCo debates aging-in-place motion as lawmakers urge medical-social care boost
NEWS
5 hours ago
Joshua Wong was taken to the High Court by a prison van this morning for sentencing.
Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge
NEWS
6 hours ago
Morning Recap - November 5, 2026
NEWS
9 hours ago
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
20 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
12 hours ago
(Online picture)
Cyclist spotted on Tai Po Sports Ground running track
NEWS
04-11-2026 11:50 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.