Morning Recap - November 2, 2026

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Customs seizes $3.6m cocaine at HK airport, Filipino woman arrested

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Hong Kong Customs arrested a 22-year-old Filipino woman at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday after seizing about 6 kilogrammes of suspected cocaine with an estimated market value of about HK$3.6 million.

Driver arrested after police find drugs in car in Wan Chai

A 34-year-old non-Chinese driver was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after police found drugs in his car in Wan Chai early on Monday.

Liantang port handles over 100 million passenger trips since opening 6 years ago

The Liantang port, which links Shenzhen and Hong Kong, has handled over 100 million passenger trips and more than 6 million vehicle trips since it opened in August 2020, according to statistics from the Shenzhen General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection.

World/China

FBI says N Korea behind $6 billion crypto theft from Binance

Binance said Sunday that it had resumed withdrawals after more than $6 billion in virtual assets were stolen from the cryptocurrency exchange in a major hack the FBI said North Korea was responsible for.

Trump White House maps path to govern without Congress if Democrats win

US President Donald Trump's White House has spent months preparing for a possible Democratic takeover of Congress, developing plans to keep advancing major parts of his agenda through executive power while bracing for investigations of his administration, according to a White House official and two people familiar with the plans.

Photo: Reuters

Surface-to-air missiles deployed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort ahead of midterm elections

Surface-to-air missile systems have been deployed at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort ahead of the midterm elections, as the US Secret Service warns of a "heightened threat environment," US media reported.

Photo: AFP

Iran warns new war could last longer after Trump threatens strikes

Iran warned on Sunday that any renewed war with the United States could last longer than the previous round of fighting, after President Donald Trump said he still had to "take care" of more targets.

Photo: Reuters

Houthi media says Saudi strikes target pier, vessel in Yemen port

Houthi media said on Sunday that Saudi airstrikes targeted a key Red Sea port in Hodeidah province, as the Iran-backed group battles a Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognised government.

Russia's FSB says minor detained over park attack threat after US tip-off

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Sunday that a Russian minor had been detained over a threat to carry out a terrorist attack in a Moscow park following a tip-off from the United States, news agency Interfax reported.

Photo: Reuters

Thousands join Indian opposition protest demanding poll chief's resignation

Thousands protested in Delhi on Sunday to demand the resignation of India's election chief over a revision of voter lists, the latest in more than a month of opposition demonstrations challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photo: Reuters

Starbucks' "buy to sit" rule sparks debate after Nanjing man occupies seat without buying and calls police

Starbucks' nationwide "purchase to sit" policy in mainland China has sparked debate after a man in Nanjing who occupied a seat for several days without buying anything called police when staff reminded him of the rule.

UK PM Burnham says he is 'open' to formal apology for slavery, but rules out reparations

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he is open to calls for a formal apology for Britain's historical role in slavery, before attending next week's Commonwealth summit at which he is likely to face demands for financial reparations.

Photo: Reuters

German ministers vow tough response to Frankfurt riots and looting

German ministers threatened tough penalties for looters and rioters who damaged stores and injured more than 100 police officers in Frankfurt overnight, while praising security forces for preventing wider violence.

Photo: Reuters

Sport

Arsenal claim top spot as Havertz seals win at Liverpool

Champions Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League with Kai Havertz's early goal securing a statement 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

A tale of two summits: China's call for openness versus America's divisive diplomacy

As the world approaches the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit hosted by China, a stark contrast in global leadership is clearly emerging. Beijing is actively championing open multilateral trade, inclusive technological collaboration, and a unified green transition to stabilize the global economy, inviting all nations to share in its vast market opportunities.

Opinion

Is there a bubble in AI stocks? | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

Whether AI-related stocks are in a bubble has been a subject of intense debate in financial markets over the past six months. Personally, I firmly believe that AI stocks are exhibiting significant signs of a speculative bubble, for the following reasons: 1. Deteriorating free cash flow across the AI industry.