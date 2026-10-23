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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

Starbucks' "buy to sit" rule sparks debate after Nanjing man occupies seat without buying and calls police

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Starbucks' nationwide "purchase to sit" policy in mainland China has sparked debate after a man in Nanjing who occupied a seat for several days without buying anything called police when staff reminded him of the rule.

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Starbucks implemented the "purchase to sit" requirement across its mainland stores from October 22. A netizen posted on October 29 that a man at the Starbucks in Nanjing's Tongxi Wanshang City had occupied a seat for days without buying anything. When a staff member brought a menu and reminded him that he needed to make a purchase to sit, the man felt the staff member's attitude was poor, complained without success and then called police. He left after officers mediated.

Staff at the branch confirmed the incident, saying a "please purchase to sit" sign is displayed. They said it is not enforced by driving people away, but staff will keep reminding those who do not buy anything.

Some branches of IKEA's restaurant in Shanghai's Xuhui district, Chagee in Shandong and Nayuki in Chengdu have also piloted similar reminders or deployed security staff to ask people occupying seats to leave.

Lawyer Lu Yun of the China Consumers Association's legal team said restaurant seating is commercial space, not a purely public facility, and businesses have the right to set their own rules, but enforcement should not be applied uniformly.

Lawyer Li Jingxin of Hubei Chisheng Law Firm said businesses are not setting a minimum spend, only making "consumption" a precondition for sitting, which is not a legally prohibited forced consumption and is not illegal. Customers who disagree can choose not to patronise the store.

Legal expert Yue Shenshan reminded businesses that they cannot forcibly remove people and can only persuade them, and can seek help from relevant authorities if persuasion fails.

Starbucks purchase to sit China

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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