Driver arrested after police find drugs in car in Wan Chai

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Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
29-10-2026 04:03 HKT
Man, 56, arrested over indecent assault at Tsing Yi MTR station
28-10-2026 01:46 HKT
16 arrested in Wan Chai anti-vice operation
14-10-2026 03:17 HKT
Woman arrested over fake concert tickets sold online, 6 victims lose $20,000
13-10-2026 05:41 HKT
Customs seizes $2.55m in drugs at HK airport, 2 mainland passengers arrested
09-10-2026 03:46 HKT
Driver arrested at airport over fatal hit-and-run on Tsuen Kam Road
09-10-2026 03:18 HKT
Filipina arrested in Cheung Sha Wan subdivided flat drug bust, $1.42m seized
07-10-2026 03:31 HKT