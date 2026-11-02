Driver arrested after police find drugs in car in Wan Chai

A 34-year-old non-Chinese driver was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after police found drugs in his car in Wan Chai early on Monday.

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Hong Kong Island emergency unit officers spotted the suspicious private car while patrolling outside 221 Gloucester Road around 2am and stopped it for a search.

Officers found about 3 grammes of suspected methamphetamine, 1.6 grammes of suspected cocaine and 1.6 grammes of suspected cannabis buds, with a market value of about HK$3,200.

The man was arrested and is being detained. The Wan Chai police district crime investigation team is following up.