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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Former Japanese adult star in intensive care after suspected drugging at Halloween gig

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Former Japanese adult film actress and current DJ Mao Hamasaki was hospitalized and placed in intensive care after allegedly being drugged during a Halloween event at a club in Tsim Sha Tsui.

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The incident came to light when she posted on her official Facebook page at approximately 5.40am on Sunday, stating, "Drugged while working." Photos posted online showed Hamasaki appearing disoriented and slumped in a wheelchair as police spoke to her manager before she was sent to the hospital.

Another photo showed Hamasaki lying on a stretcher in an ambulance, covered with a blanket, with her right hand limp.

According to Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, the manager said Hamasaki went to Club PP at the Adonda Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui with her boss after a show in Wan Chai last night. The manager explained they had initially declined the invitation, as Hamasaki does not usually perform at private venues, but eventually agreed after assurances of a safe and friendly environment.

During a game at the club, Hamasaki lost a round and was required to drink. Her manager tasted the drink to check if it was whiskey. Finding the drink unusually sweet, the manager assumed it was a cocktail and allowed Hamasaki to consume it. They later suspected it may have been a drug-laced beverage known locally as 'Happy Water.'

Hamasaki completed her DJ set but subsequently collapsed. Initially, her manager believed she was exhausted from consecutive days of performances, but staff soon realized she was experiencing convulsions.

According to the manager, Hamasaki complained of pain and immobility. When confronted, the venue manager reportedly denied any knowledge of the incident.

Fearing Hamasaki might lose consciousness and wanting to avoid any ambiguity regarding the incident, her manager insisted on contacting police, despite pressure from others at the venue not to do so. He added that when police were contacted, officers responded that they were "very busy," prompting him to seek assistance from friends instead.

The manager stated that a hospital urine test detected four different drugs in Hamasaki's system and that she experienced hallucinations after admission. 

Emphasizing that Hamasaki's team had always adhered to the rules, the manager said they would pursue the matter if foul play was confirmed. "We are happy to do our job, but if you want to mess with us, we're not easy targets," the manager added, confirming that police are now investigating the incident.

Hamasaki, who has settled in Hong Kong and holds a HKID, has been building her career as a DJ in the city and recently appeared in the TV drama "Keep Calm and Call Po On."

Mao Hamasaki Tsim Sha Tsui

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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