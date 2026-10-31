Halloween revellers pack Lan Kwai Fong, bars eye record sales

Halloween crowds packed Central's Lan Kwai Fong tonight, with some bar operators expecting record sales and planning to stay open until 5 a.m.

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Police signage showed that the walk from IFC to the district would take about 180 minutes as authorities imposed crowd-control measures.

The MTR said the D1 and J1 entrances and exits at Central Station have been temporarily closed to coordinate with police crowd-control measures, and passengers are asked to use other entrances and exits. The tram company said the eastbound and westbound tram stops at Pedder Street and Bank Street have been temporarily suspended to facilitate police operations.

Police earlier said special traffic arrangements would be implemented from October 30 to November 1 for the Halloween celebrations, with measures adjusted according to traffic and crowd conditions. Members of the public are urged to remain patient and follow the instructions of officers on site.

Bars expect 50 percent sales jump

Bars and restaurants across Lan Kwai Fong expect business turnover to climb by up to 50 percent on Halloween night, capping off a bustling promotional season that has drawn substantial crowds to the nightlife hub, according to industry representatives.

The district recorded revenue gains of between 30 and 40 percent over the preceding two weekends, prompting venues to prepare well in advance by securing additional supplies of food and beverages to accommodate peak demand.

Tourism board initiatives drive visitor turnout

The strong turnout follows an early rollout of festive campaigns spearheaded by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, which organized its debut month-long Halloween promotion this year.

Anthea Cheung So-may, director of the Lan Kwai Fong Association described the public response as exceeding initial expectations, characterizing the occasion as the liveliest Halloween celebration seen in the city in recent years.

Domestic customers continue to form the backbone of nightlife trade, accounting for approximately 70 percent of total patrons.

The remaining clientele consists of international and mainland tourists, with a notable uptick in arrivals from the Greater Bay Area supported by regional transport connectivity.

Streets throughout the entertainment district were filled with revelers dressed in elaborate costumes, contributing to a vibrant holiday atmosphere.

Full bookings prompt plans for bundled visitor packages

Establishments across the area reported that reservations were fully booked well ahead of the evening, though select operators held a portion of seating for walk-in patrons.

Reflecting on the campaign's success, association leaders noted that future promotional efforts will focus on expanding bundled packages covering hotel stays, dining options, and transportation services. Such packages aim to incentivize inbound visitors to extend their stay in the city, providing a broader boost to local consumer spending.