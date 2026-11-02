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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Russia's FSB says minor detained over park attack threat after US tip-off

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Sunday that a Russian minor had been detained over a threat to carry out a terrorist attack in a Moscow park following a tip-off from the United States, news agency Interfax reported.

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On Saturday, the FSB said it had received information from the US through established partner channels about preparations for an attack in Moscow and was taking appropriate measures.

The minor had posted photographs of himself on TikTok wearing tactical clothing and a balaclava, holding an object that looked like an automatic weapon, as well as photographs taken at Moscow's Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve with the caption: "I found a place," Interfax cited the FSB as saying.

"We are grateful to the American side for providing the information," the security service was quoted as saying in its statement.

It said officials searching the minor's home found the clothes and accessories seen in the social media posts, while his phone showed a subscription to a neo-Nazi channel on the app Telegram and “a significant number of searches concerning terrorist attacks, mass killings and other acts of violence,” according to Interfax.

Russia's Investigative Committee is considering what legal or procedural action to take, the FSB said.

Tsaritsyno, a palace museum and park complex in southern Moscow, was temporarily closed on Saturday following the US tip-off.

Reuters

Russiaattack threat

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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