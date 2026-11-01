Night Recap - November 1, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Travelers to Japan urged to balance shopping and flight schedule under new tax-refund rules

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hong Kong travelers visiting Japan are being advised to consider how much they shop and allow enough time at the airport under a new consumption tax refund system, which requires travelers to complete refund procedures at airports or ports rather than in stores.

Northern Metropolis Marathon kicks off with 15,000 runners

The Northern Metropolis Marathon kicked off on Sunday morning, drawing around 15,000 participants across full marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometer, and 1,600-meter events.

HK braces for cooler weather after warmest Oct on record

Hong Kong is set to experience a drop in temperatures next week after the city endured its warmest October since record-keeping began in 1884.

Hundreds line up in Mong Kok for overnight cross-boundary trips

Hundreds of northbound travelers queued in Mong Kok in the early hours of Sunday following Halloween celebrations.

Former Japanese adult star in intensive care after suspected drugging at Halloween gig

Former Japanese adult film actress and current DJ Mao Hamasaki was hospitalized and placed in intensive care after allegedly being drugged during a Halloween event at a club in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Business Today

HK to host two financial mega events, Q3 GDP expected to beat estimates: Paul Chan

Hong Kong will kick off the first week of November with third-quarter economic growth data that Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po expects to beat market estimates on accelerating exports and solid domestic demand, alongside two major global financial events.

One Marina 33 times oversubscribed, with 47 additional units added

One Marina in To Kwa Wan, developed by Sino Land (0083), China Merchants Land (0978), and the Urban Renewal Authority, has received more than 4,800 checks as of Saturday night, representing an oversubscription of more than 33 times based on the 138 units offered in the first two price lists.

Macau gaming revenue declines 10pc in October despite Golden Week boost

Macau's gaming revenue in October fell 10 percent year-on-year to 21.68 billion Pataca (HK$21 billion) despite a Golden Week boost, according to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau of Macau.

Xpeng, Nio and Zeekr see strong delivery performance in October

Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng (9868) recorded robust delivery growth in October, with a 20 percent rise year-on-year to 50,237, setting a new record for the company's monthly new vehicles deliveries.

World/China

Polish president holds crisis talks in court standoff

Poland's president Karol Nawrocki held crisis talks with political leaders on Saturday after a dramatic showdown at the constitutional court in an escalating dispute over judicial independence.

Trump says US still has 'one or two targets' in Iran

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States has knocked out much of Iran's military but still has to "take care of" one or two targets, as Tehran warned of reprisals if attacked.

5.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Taiwan at 4.20pm on Sunday, bringing noticeable tremors to Yilan and Hualien counties.

German rioters loot shops as 'Gen Z' demos turn ugly

Masked rioters looted shops in the German city of Frankfurt on Saturday as massive demonstrations turned violent across the country, with police also firing water cannons at youths hurling Molotov cocktails.