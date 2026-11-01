HK braces for cooler weather after warmest Oct on record

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HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
28-09-2026 03:01 HKT
What is a 'super El Niño' and how will it affect the weather?
24-09-2026 20:42 HKT
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
07-09-2026 20:08 HKT
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
06-09-2026 18:58 HKT
Saudel may reform near Hainan, Observatory weighs No. 1 signal
31-08-2026 14:03 HKT
Grab your umbrellas as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected tonight
26-08-2026 18:15 HKT
Tropical storm Narra forms as HKO considers warning signal for next week
22-08-2026 14:12 HKT
Hong Kong telecom company agrees to halt US operations under pressure
31-10-2026 14:37 HKT