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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Houthi media says Saudi strikes target pier, vessel in Yemen port

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Houthi media said on Sunday that Saudi airstrikes targeted a key Red Sea port in Hodeidah province, as the Iran-backed group battles a Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognised government.

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"The Saudi enemy has launched two airstrikes on Ras Issa port," Al-Masirah TV said, subsequently adding that Saudi Arabia had attacked the "pier and a commercial ship there in a series of airstrikes".

Hodeidah has the biggest seaport under Houthi control and is a key entry point for food and aid to areas they hold. The Ras Issa port, north of the city, also serves to import and store oil.

Houthi media on Sunday also reported strikes targeting the faculty of medicine at Hodeidah University, in the same province, while two residents told AFP they heard an explosion in the area.

The Saudi-led coalition, for its part, said it had conducted "a precision operation to neutralise vital resources" used by the Houthis.

A fragile 2022 truce in Yemen's civil war fell apart in July after the Houthis allowed an Iranian plane to land in the capital Sanaa in defiance of Saudi control over Yemeni airspace, setting off a spate of attacks.

The United Nations says more than 1,600 people have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced since fighting in Yemen reignited.

AFP

HouthiSaudi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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