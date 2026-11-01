Wine & Dine Festival enters final day amid surging sales

The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2026 entered its final day on Sunday following a successful run marked by robust sales, with visitors receiving a Gourmet Month Discount Card to extend the culinary celebration through November.

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Among the exhibitors, high-end Chinese restaurant Chinesology reported strong consumer spending from local residents, mainland visitors, and expatriates, with daily turnover exceeding expectations by 15 to 20 percent.

Chau Sai-to (right)

Chau Sai-to, the restaurant's culinary director, said the festive atmosphere grew each day, benefiting from clear autumn weather and Halloween crowds.

Various brands under Maxim's Group also experienced a positive response to their event-exclusive items such as Hong Kong-style milk tea egg tarts and orange juice rolls.

The group's senior manager of corporate communications and public relations Lily Lau noted that the atmosphere was significantly livelier than last year, particularly on Halloween night.

With the group's overall booth traffic and customer volume up by an impressive 20 to 30 percent year-on-year, Maxim's is looking to regularize these exclusive creations for long-term menus across its permanent restaurants.

Meanwhile, visitors attending the festival will receive a Gourmet Month Discount Card, unlocking access to over 250 culinary promotions across the city until November 30.

Starting Sunday, the Hong Kong Gourmet Month initiative brings together premier dining activities and promotions across the city, featuring Michelin-starred establishments, authentic local eateries, and unique specialty dining experiences to encourage both locals and visitors to explore Hong Kong's diverse food culture.